Newberg group builds ramp for neighbors

Members of the Newberg Neighborhood Watch have been looking out for their neighbors, most recently a lady who was injured in a fall.

On Saturday, several of the men from the neighborhood wrapped up a multi-day project to build the Rumsey Road resident a 52-foot ramp.

“We thought it would be a good way to bring awareness to what a neighborhood watch group can and does do,” said Larry Daugherty, a group member.

The ramp’s recipient retired from Armstrong, which along with its chaplain Dan Lane provided financial assistance for the materials. Shirley Brown of the Neighborhood Watch coordinated the project.

The group’s other activities include meeting once a month for programs ranging from a drug sniffing dog to Potawatomi Indian culture. Its approximately 20 members check on seniors in bad weather, generally help out in the neighborhood, and some have gone on to participate in CERT (Community Emergency Response Training).

