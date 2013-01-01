New wheels

Deb Carson (left), transportation director, and Stephanie Lemmer, superintendent, took delivery of three new buses for Centreville Public Schools on Thursday, Aug. 17. Funds for the purchase of these buses was included in a 2013 bond proposal approved by members of the Centreville community. Other recent upgrades to the district in Phase 2 of this funding include: a new track, fencing and visitor bleachers at the football/track complex; new boilers in the elementary and jr/sr high buildings; new elementary LED lighting and ceiling panels; new student bathrooms in the elementary; and new student parking at the high school.