New voting equipment options considered

CENTREVILLE — The state of Michigan is changing voting equipment, and after a request for proposals, three vendors passed the certification.

St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald had two of the companies come in to do presentations for local township and city clerks, and after getting their feedback, she will be making a recommendation to the St. Joseph County commission on Tuesday which one she would like to go with.

Federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds will cover a huge part of the purchase cost; when those were originally received from the national government, the state held on to them so they could be split between local governments at the right time.

“We’ve had failing equipment for years,” she said. “It’s definitely end of life. New equipment is badly needed.” The current equipment is about 15 years old.

The new equipment will allow better notification for voters when there are errors such as split ticket voting or over-voting, will help reduce poll closing issues for workers and will allow results to be available quicker.

The ballot casting process will remain pen-on-paper for voters.

