New school year, new elementary programs

THREE RIVERS — Hoppin Elementary School and Andrews Elementary School hosted their beginning of the school year open houses on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to welcome new students, as well as two new programs.

Hoppin Elementary School secretary Kathryn Blakley said this year the school will be partaking in the Leader in Me program, which teaches children to follow the “seven habits of a happy kid.”

“The biggest thing we are excited about is the Leader in Me. It is basically like seven habits of a happy kid. It gets kids familiar with the sense of community and leadership,” Blakley said.

The Leader in Me is based off the book ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” which Blakely said is commonly used in business. The author, Dr. Stephen R. Covey, created an edition of the book to be used in elementary schools.

In brief, the seven habits are: Be proactive; put first things first; think win-win; seek first to understand, then to be understood; synergize; and sharpen the saw.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.