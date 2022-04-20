A new sasquatch in town

PARK TWP. — On Tuesday, April 12, Donna Kinne backed out of her family’s driveway in Park Township to go to an appointment in Three Rivers, and saw something strange out of the corner of her eye.

A sasquatch.

No, it’s not the actual mythical creature also known as Bigfoot. And, unfortunately, it was not the metal one that was stolen from her and her husband Mike Kinne’s property in late March. It was something even better.

It was a brand new sasquatch.

“I drove past the sasquatch, and I started tearing up because it was just so sweet. I had to pull over because I was too teary,” Donna said. “Then I started blowing up the phones of our neighbor down the street who’d been incredibly upset the old one was stolen and had been trying to solve the mystery Nancy Drew-style. Then I texted three or four other neighbors, then Mike.”

“You couldn’t ask for a better ending than this,” Mike said.

The Kinnes, thanks to a mysterious donor, now have a new sasquatch at their home on West End Road in Park Township, a generous replacement for one that just as mysteriously was stolen from their property at the end of March, one that has so far not been found.

The new sasquatch is made of ¼-inch plywood, rather than the steel the old sasquatch was, is about eight to 12 inches taller than the old one, and has what Mike called “intricate” design.

“I used to be able to decorate the old one just standing on the ground, but the new one, I need a little footstool to get up,” Mike said. “Whoever cut it out, I don’t know if they did it by hand, but all the hair and stuff is all very intricate, moreso than the old one.”

Donna said the new material may actually make decorating it easier. As of now, for the Easter holiday, the new sasquatch has bunny ears and a thank-you sign thanking people for their support.

“To get your bunny ears to stick to something steel is a little tricky. Having him be plywood, this solves a lot of our other problems,” Donna said.

One thing about the new sasquatch is stumping the Kinnes, just like many have been stumped about finding the myth itself – they don’t know who made the new Bigfoot.

“We don’t know for sure. Our assumption is it was someone from our neighborhood, but we really, really don’t know,” Mike said.

“It’s definitely someone in the neighborhood, but we can’t be any more specific than that,” Donna said.

The sasquatch has been a staple in the small neighborhood the Kinnes live in for the past two years prior to its theft, but Mike said they had “no idea” how much the neighborhood enjoyed having it around.

“You could tell everyone was very upset the old one was gone,” Mike said. “We thought he was clever, but when we put up a picture of the new one on Facebook, one of the bus drivers commented how glad she was, because all the kids on the bus really enjoyed seeing him and how he dressed up for every holiday.”

Both Mike and Donna said the original story of the stolen sasquatch has gotten some local and even national attention, with Donna adding that people are still trying to search for their old one.

“You’ll be surprised at how many people have gotten a hold of me that they have seen a metal sasquatch at the campground, on I-94,” Donna said. “Like, it’s never ours, but all of a sudden everyone’s noticing when bigfoot’s out there.”

Overall, the Kinnes said they were touched by the community and their neighborhood because of their support following the theft of the old sasquatch.

“I was just blown away by the kindness of whoever did it. It just goes to show how nice everybody is in our neighborhood, if it was someone from our neighborhood. Just the outpouring of comments from people upset he was gone, it was very touching,” Mike said.

“People talk about how there are so many negative things in the world, and in two years we’ve had one person [as a negative thing]. Granted, they stole him, however for that one person we’ve had so many people be so sweet and funny about it, and then replacing him,” Donna said. “Way, way, way more people are making us smile about the sasquatch than the one stinker who did it.”

