New nonprofit holds adoption event

STURGIS — On Saturday, July 29 at the Tractor Supply Company in Sturgis, Just Another Farm & Rescue hosted an adoption and fundraising event.

Devin Heitger, president, said she hoped the event would connect animals with their forever families.

“We are trying to get them homes with low cost adoption fees,” she said.

Heitger said on top of the animals being adorable and loveable, most of their medical expenses are already taken care of.

“They are all spayed and neutered and up to date on vaccinations,” she said “They are all on heartworm flea prevention, which is up to date too.”

The group also sold baked goods, homemade blankets, decals, and dog collars.

“All of the money goes to the rescue,” Heitger said. “Today’s profits go back to the animals. It goes towards the shots, the spaying and neutering, the toys, the food, everything.”

