New medical marijuana shops open in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — The first two medical marijuana facilities in the village of Constantine are officially open for business.

The Dude Abides, located at 160 N. Washington St., and the Constantine Wellness Center, located at 140 S. Washington St., both opened up in the last two weeks, a big step for the village in terms of medical marijuana sales.

“This is a big relief and very exciting,” Dan Helman, co-owner of Constantine Wellness Center, said. “We've been at it for a certain amount of time, and we've jumped through a lot of hoops to get to this point, and it felt like it was really exciting to finally get the doors open and invite people into our room and sell them some product.”

Both The Dude Abides, which opened Jan. 23, and Constantine Wellness Center, which opened on Jan. 25, are medical marijuana provisioning centers at the moment, with both expressing interest in expanding to recreational adult-use marijuana once Constantine’s ordinance is finalized, which is expected to happen this month, while also continuing to offer medical marijuana.

“They have an ordinance passed, we're in it and we qualify for it. We're ready on the state level, but we're waiting to finalize things,” Cass Root, owner of The Dude Abides, said.

Both Root and Helman said they opened up their respective businesses, located a quarter-mile from each other, because of the new market for medical and recreational marijuana in the state.

“We really like the market, obviously it's something new, it's fresh, a lot of people are excited about it,” Root said. “Medically, we wanted to get going because it's a great alternative to a lot of other medications out there.”

“I started working on this project in California, selling investments into farms up there, and when the market flipped, investors started looking at Michigan, saying this is probably our next best opportunity,” Helman said. “This was a market that was a little more opened up to new business.”

The Dude Abides and Constantine Wellness Center sell a wide variety of products at their facilities, currently regulated for medical use. They mainly sell topicals, edibles, smokable marijuana, extracts, pre-rolled joints and vape carts.

Both Root and Helman stressed that their products are safe to use for their patients, noting that the marijuana industry in Michigan is heavily regulated.

“Some of the challenges are you have to go through the state, they do a lot of combing through things to make sure you have reputable people representing this market, and we have every square inch of this place on camera,” Root said. “All the sales are tracked from seed on a product to its sale, and very highly tested and regulated to make sure the products are healthy.”

“Every single product out of our facility is tested, we know the quality, we know all the variance of everything that's involved, we know what the THC potency levels are, and we're able to control that and sell it to the right customer,” Helman said.

Helman said the first week he has been open has been a “learning experience.”

“We've had a steady influx throughout the week, and a lot of people asking questions. There’s a lot of people stopping by to find out if we're medical or rec, because it's hard to tell whether you are or aren't,” Helman said. “There's still a lot of people who don't have med cards, so they're looking to turn to the rec side.”

Marijuana, both Root and Helman said, have medical benefits for many people, mainly for managing pain and anxiety.

“You can have pain, anxiety, depression, and cancer patients can benefit from it as well. There's medical and physical attributes that it helps with,” Root said.

Being the first two marijuana businesses in Constantine also comes with heavy uncertainty for the future. While the Constantine Village Council approved a recreational marijuana ordinance in 2020, a group of citizens petitioned the village’s decision, causing a referendum on the subject to be placed on the May 4 election ballot.

Helman is a staunch opponent of the referendum, calling it a “kick in the teeth” to his business plan.

“Medical is not where our business plan sits, our plan sits in the adult use with the medical addition,” Helman said. “Without that, we simply do not survive, nor does this town. Medical use doesn't provide any money to this town. They get zero tax dollars, versus adult use gets 10 percent coming back to this town.”

Helman said the biggest argument many who oppose recreational marijuana have is that marijuana would get into the hands of children. Helman said shops like his only sell to valid patients, and do not sell to kids.

“We’re a 21-and-over facility. You don't walk in the store unless you're over 21 as a medical patient. That being said, we only sell to a valid patient. There's no way our products are getting into the hands of children unless the people who buy them are putting them there. We can't control that,” Helman said.

Root said he welcomes everyone’s opinions on marijuana and said he understands some may view the subject in a negative light. He, along with Helman, said they would welcome anyone who may be against recreational marijuana to stop by their stores, ask questions and gain more perspective on the situation.

“There are these stigmas that've followed marijuana for a while, so I understand people go by those stigmas and were raised with them and maybe they haven't had time to look into the positive effects of marijuana,” Root said. “My biggest thing would be to let them know to come by, give it a shot, and see how nice of a place and how well-kept and regulated the market truly is. Its regulations are even further than any other business you're going to see.”

“I've offered to have [those against recreational marijuana] come in and talk to me and say, tell me what your argument is and let me tell you how I deal with that. They won't even talk to me,” Helman said.

Both Root and Helman said people need a valid medical marijuana card and photo ID to enter their respective shops. Once inside, they say people can expect a friendly atmosphere with people ready to help patients get the product they need.

“We have a very friendly atmosphere, the small town attention to detail, because we very much understand that being from a small town,” Root, who grew up in Burr Oak, said. “So, people can expect a very friendly environment, clean, detailed and regulated environment as well. We want people to have fun and enjoy themselves and relax as well.”

“Our staff is hand-picked and awesome, and they're here to make this process smooth and comfortable. I don't want people to be intimidated to shop here, I don't want it to feel overwhelming,” Helman said. “Our consultants are here to work with you, talk to you, decide what you're looking for and help you find the right product.”

Both Root and Helman say they are looking forward to doing business in Constantine, both of them hoping that by being there, they can attract more business to the village as a whole.

“This is a unique village. It's very welcoming, it's comfortable, these people are very much into what we're been doing, and they've been 100 percent accepting into our program,” Helman said. “Once we go recreational, we're delivering 10 percent of our tax revenue to this town specifically, and our traffic is going to grow exponentially. We'll have people coming in from all other towns looking at our space and saying while I'm here, I can shop at this store or shop somewhere else. There are other ancillary businesses around town, and they will survive based on the fact traffic is going to come here.”

“What I'm looking forward to the most is really to bring a lot of people to Constantine and show them how nice of a small town this is, and be able to contribute,” Root said. “Constantine's been taking some losses, and we want to fill that void and push for something positive and great here.”

The Dude Abides is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Constantine Wellness Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to ordinance regulations, both are closed on Sundays.

