New math curriculum discussed at TRCS Board of Education meeting

THREE RIVERS — Nikki Nash, Three Rivers Community Schools curriculum director, gave the Board of Education a curriculum update on Monday, Oct. 2, which included the implementation of a new math curriculum, Eureka, for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Nash said Eureka is “beyond just the process of math but it gives students a deeper understanding of why we use math.” In a letter Nash sent to parents about Eureka she said, “For many years students have been exposed to math through the use of memorization of facts and formulas, however, Eureka focuses more on understanding math processes.”

Nash said she provided manipulatives and resources to elementary school teachers in order to successfully implement the new curriculum in all K-5 classrooms.

“I did provide manipulatives and resources that were suggested, so that they have the pieces in their hands, so the teachers are able to successfully get those implemented in their classrooms as well,” Nash said. “It is not like ‘here is your curriculum, go find out what you need to do,’ there are essential pieces that were suggested to me that I provided to them.”

In November, Nash said she would meet with elementary teachers “to start to find out what their needs are so we can continue to support them.” Nash said she would personally check the program’s progress by visiting elementary classrooms as often as she could.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.