New exhibits at the Carnegie

Two new exhibits opened on Sunday, March 5 at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers: artwork by high school students from around St. Joseph County and the Career Technical Education graphic design class at Glen Oaks Community College, as well as “Photography and Beyond,” featuring the work of Three Rivers artists Carol Koterski Dugan, Kim Glessner, Becky Hackenberg, Lynda Molter and Cheryl Peck. Exhibits will remain open through April 1. Right, Glessner (left) and Molter stand with rain chains made out of pictures they have on display in “Photography and Beyond.” Molter’s husband Tom designed the rain curtain. Top, Barb and Ray Bendure of Three Rivers look at some of the art displayed in the high school show, from left “Sapphire Forest,” an oil pastel by Rebecca Murphy of Constantine; “Selfie,” a drawing by Samantha Fitzsimmons of Sturgis; and “Alternative Press Redesign,” digital art by Kaylee Hook of Mendon, a CTE graphic design student. Above, in “Flight,” Colon High School student Brendon Shelton’s pen and ink bird looks like it is going to fly off the canvas.

