New curriculum programs presented to Three Rivers BOE

THREE RIVERS – A group of teachers presented new curriculum programs for the Three Rivers Board of Education to consider during a meeting on Monday, May 20.

The group of nine elementary English teachers went first, recommending a new reading curriculum, Amplify CKLA, which stands for Core Knowledge Language Arts. The new program would replace the Reading Street program, whose copyright will not be renewed in the near future and is currently in place in Three Rivers’ elementary schools.

The presentation began with a pre-recorded video, narrated by Norton Elementary Principal Jen Graber, describing what Amplify CKLA is all about. According to the presentation, CKLA uses a “fundamentally different approach” to Language Arts, using content knowledge with foundational skills and instruction.

“This program inspires curiosity and empowers all children with background knowledge in a variety of topics,” Graber said in the video.

Currently 32,000 classrooms and 800,000 students in all 50 states utilize the CKLA program. According to the informational video, CKLA is the only reading curriculum that “meets expectations” for K-5 education in text quality and knowledge building according to EdReports, an independent curriculum review firm.

CKLA combines content knowledge in history, science, literature, and the arts across all grade levels, with comprehension as a main focus at all grade levels, easy-to-use lessons, and “explicably-taught” handwriting, phonics, and the writing process.

“We believe this is the best curriculum for our kids right now,” Graber’s narration said.

Board Trustee Kevin Hamilton asked what kind of data is available on districts that switched to the CKLA program and whether they showed growth. TRCS Curriculum Director Nikki Nash responded by saying she talked with Traverse Bay area schools, and 14 of the 17 districts in the area showed 100 percent of kindergartners and first graders met their NWEA growth goals after implementing the program for a three-year period. Nash said a lot of districts started using the program only a few years ago, so a correlation between the program and higher M-Step scores can’t yet be confirmed.

