New curriculum director, TRMS principal recommended

THREE RIVERS — With the retirement of Three Rivers Community Schools curriculum director Judy Wordelman, Three Rivers superintendent Jean Logan recommended to the school board at its meeting Monday, April 17, that they consider current Three Rivers Middle School principal Nikki Nash for the curriculum director job, and current Three Rivers athletic director Andy Mains for the middle school principal post.

The board did not vote on the matter; that will come during a meeting in May.

Logan told the board that Nash had spent nine years in the classroom, four years as an elementary principal and the last two years as the middle school principal. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, her master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and assessment, and holds an administrative certificate.

She has been involved in the school improvement process or 15 years and is considered exceptional around the state and country with her knowledge of the MiBLSi program. She has also been deeply involved in CHAMPS training, curriculum work modeled by the Understand by Design philosophy, and most recently was essential in the middle school’s national Promoting Adolescent Reading Grant on effective reading instruction and engagement.

