New county park unveiled

CENTREVILLE – Tuesday, Oct. 17’s balmy fall evening brought guests from the Three Rivers and Sturgis Areas Chambers of Commerce to the newly completed Covered Bridge Farms county park to sample the venue’s ambiance and to experience the scenic boardwalk with overviews of the St. Joseph River and the Langley Covered Bridge.

The special preview gave visitors the opportunity to explore the upscale barn, fashioned from the framework of the original 1800s structure that’s been reconstructed into a beautiful and spacious all-purpose event center.

“What a perfect opportunity to showcase this new park,” Jaymes MacDonald, director of St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation said of the Chambers’ evening. “This should be a point of pride for all of our community members. It was an outstanding project (the park creation) to be part of. We feel strongly that this property will some day be synonymous with St Joseph County, much like the Covered Bridge.”



