New county administrator recommended

CENTREVILLE — Out of eight resumes received and three interviewees, The St. Joseph County Commissioners recommended assistant county administrator Teresa Doehring on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to take the role as the county administrator, in result of the current administrator Pat Yoder’s resignation.

Chairman Allen Balog said a committee of six members established a list of qualities on “what we are looking for in a county administrator,” which includes education, experience, management style, personality and ties to the community. He said the committee reviewed the applicants and came to unanimous decision.

“I want to thank the committee for the hard work that they did and the thought process that went into this,” Balog said. “As Teresa prepares for her next chapter in her career, I want to thank her for her leadership and her contribution to St. Joseph County over the past three years. Teresa invested a great deal of time and energy working with our team and will continue to do so as we move into the future, Congratulations Teresa.”

Doehring said she is honored and humbled to receive the commissioners’ trust in her skills and relationships with the community and she will diligently “continue to serve.”



