New classroom equipment

Andrews Elementary first-grade teacher Sheena McClain received a new listening center, Hokki stools, and audio books through DonorsChoose.org; a website where teachers can request classroom items that will help student learning. "Donors around the country can look at the website and donate to classroom projects," she said. "I was overwhelmed with excitement when my projects were funded and I received the items. Students felt special that donors who didn’t know them personally, were so kind to help their classroom out." Pictured holding the books are (front row from left) Ayrees George, Konnar Crist, (back row) Emma O’Dell, Braylee Burg, Levance Leake and Peyton Gibson. Using the Hokki stool is RayLynn Payton.