New apportionment map proposal sees potential expansion of county commission

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County could be going back to a seven-member commission within the next year and a half.

A new proposed apportionment map released Friday by the county’s Apportionment Commission proposes seven districts in the county, which would bring the county back to seven commissioners for the first time since 2011. The Commission is tasked with drawing lines for new county commission districts based on 2020 Census data.

The map, which is not final, was born out of the commission’s meeting held Friday, with their next meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. on the third floor of the historic courthouse in Centreville. Public comment will be taken at the open meeting.

County Clerk/Register of Deeds Lindsay Oswald said the group hopes to have a final map approved and in place by mid-October. The map approved by the apportionment commission does not require final approval by the county commission.

The Apportionment Commission is made up of Oswald, County Treasurer Kathy Humphreys, County Prosecutor Dave Marvin, County Republican Party Chair Rodney Chupp and County Democratic Party Chair Kathy Greaves.

A couple of the significant portions of the proposed map include the entire city limits of Three Rivers being its own district – District 3 – while the City of Sturgis is split between three different districts – Districts 4, 5 and 7. Oswald said this is the case because of how the process of apportionment works.

“The rule is that the population should be the same ratio, for every commissioner to represent the same number of people,” Oswald said. “Three Rivers has enough people in its two precincts to create one district, and Sturgis has too many people in its four precincts to create a [single] district, and we need to balance the population surrounding them.”

Another significant proposed part of the map is Colon Township being split between two districts – Districts 6 and 7 – because the southern half of the township was “needed” to fill up the seventh district. Oswald said when it comes to townships, every effort was made to not split townships, but she said the districts needed to represent around 8,700 people, give or take, which led to the split-up of Colon Township and Sturgis.

“We have to follow rules, like keeping the population similar in each district, so we can’t just draw the line wherever we want,” Oswald said.

The proposed new district boundaries are as follows:

District 1: Lockport, Park and Flowerfield Townships

District 2: Fabius, Constantine and Florence Townships

District 3: City of Three Rivers

District 4: Mottville, White Pigeon and Sturgis Townships, and southwest portion of Sturgis

District 5: Sherman Township and northern part of Sturgis

District 6: Nottawa, Mendon and Leonidas Townships, and northern half of Colon Township

District 7: Fawn River and Burr Oak Townships, southern half of Colon Township, and the southeast portion of Sturgis

Based on how the proposed districts are set up, it could affect future commission races in 2022 if the map gets approved as is. The map as proposed would put commissioners Dennis Allen (Centreville, current District 3) and Kathy Pangle (Mendon, current District 2) in the same district, which would be resolved in the 2022 primary if none, one or both decided to seek re-election. Districts 1, 3 and 7 would need candidates for those seats if the map is approved as is, as Jared Hoffmaster (Fabius Township, current District 1) would represent District 2 under the new map, Dan Czajkowski (White Pigeon, current District 4) would represent the new District 4, and Ken Malone (Sturgis, current District 5) would represent the new District 5.

“We did not take into account the addresses of the current commissioners when we created the map,” Oswald said.

If the map is approved and gets past any appeals, it would go into effect for the 2022 election cycle, and officially implemented with a seven-person board in January 2023.

