The new and improved GilChrist Retreat Center

THREE RIVERS — GilChrist Retreat Center is open once again after being closed for three-and-a-half months for construction and additions.

Head caretaker Kirstin Vander Giessen-Reitsma said the “primary motivation” for the summer project was to modify the main 27-year-old building, WindHill, for wheelchair accessibility.

“We have a close friend in a wheelchair, so being close to him and his family let me see what is helpful and what hinders,” Vander Giessen-Reitsma said. “As an organization that has the resources to make these changes, I felt like it was a responsibility.”

WindHill received an ADA compliant bathroom, a “wheelchair-friendly pathway down to the exterior entrance,” a renovated apartment on the lower level which includes bathroom and kitchen accessibility, as well as updated painting, flooring, and improved storage and patio areas.

She said the accessibility goal was the “starting point of the project,” and once the center closed during March, the team took action to complete more additions and improvements to the facility.



