Sturgis Molded Products HR Generalist Sabrina Aguilar (far left) speaks to Supported Employment Consultants (middle to right) Kristy Barkley, BS and Elizabeth Brouwer, BSW, of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County, during the Glen Oaks Community College Job Fair on Thursday, April 20 in Centreville. A total of 88 job seekers attended the event with 52 potential employers to choose from.