Neglected dog gets new ‘leash’ on life

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A Three Rivers dog has a new name and a new “leash” on life thanks to the efforts of Animal Control, an area veterinarian, and the members of a local animal-centered Facebook page.

Found in the southern part of Three Rivers near the end of November, Nicky was reported to Animal Control by “a Good Samaritan who called us,” St. Joseph County Animal Control Officer Greg Musser said.

When Musser came out to pick up the four-pound, six-week-old min pin mix, however, he discovered that Nicky had a severe case of mange (a skin disease caused by mites) that had gone untreated.

“He was in so much pain,” Musser said. “When I picked him up, he let out a horrific squeal.”

Musser communicated with Lake Area Veterinary Group, who took him in for treatment.

Meanwhile, his photo was posted to the Helping the Animals of St Joe Co MI AC Facebook page, where volunteers help animals that come into the Centreville animal control shelter find forever homes by posting their pictures and information about them.

Appalled by his condition, Facebook group members volunteered to contribute toward his medical bills.

Musser said Nicky was now doing well and had been adopted out.

His new name is Oliver.

“Unfortunately, he isn’t the only case we’ve had,” Musser said, noting that weekly, sometimes daily, neglected dogs come into the shelter, taking a lot of effort on the part of the staff.

He added that “when we get animals like that, it would be nice to have a newer facility.”

Property has been purchased for construction of a shelter near the current Animal Control building, and Musser said that an account has been opened with St. Joseph County United Way for contributions and the Animal Control Advisory Board is working on setting up a private fund for contributions. A planning committee is researching facts, figures and numbers relating to the project.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.