Nearly 40 tractors in attendance

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — The St. Joseph Valley Old Engine Association hosted a Harvest Tractor Show outside of Bullseye’s Marketplace in Three Rivers on Saturday. Sept. 29 with nearly 40 tractors in attendance.
Compared to last year’s event, President of the Association Tim Rossman said Saturday’s show had about twice as many tractors. He was “impressed” to see the show continue to grow.
 

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.

