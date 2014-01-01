National Rehabilitation Awareness Week is Sept 17 through Sept 23

THREE RIVERS — Every year the National Rehabilitation Awareness Foundation designates a week in September to educate the public about the benefits and impact of rehabilitation. This year it is being celebrated from Sept 17 through Sept 23.

Individuals can receive rehabilitation through out-pt clinics, home health, while hospitalized, in schools, in skilled nursing facilities, and in inpatient rehab facilities.

Inpatient rehab facilities provide the highest level of intensity of therapy of any of the above mentioned settings as each patient is required to receive a minimum of three hours of therapy five or more days per week.

Within an inpatient rehab facility a team of professionals including physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech therapist, nurses, social workers, nutritionists and the physician meet at least weekly to provide a coordinated individualized care plan for each patient to speed recovery and return to home.

It is common for therapist in this setting to take patients to their home to do home safety evaluations to determine equipment needs. Therapists also commonly take patients out in the community to places such as the grocery store, pharmacy, or post office to practice strategies learned in therapy sessions.

A two year study conducted by Dobson DaVanzo and Associates found that complex patients treated in inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and units achieve better long term clinical outcomes than similar patients treated in skilled nursing facilities including helping patients return to their homes and communities faster and decreased hospital readmission and ER visits. [1]

Whenever possible The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association strongly recommends that individuals who have suffered a stroke receive initial rehabilitation in an inpatient rehabilitation facility rather than in a nursing home.

Talk to your doctor to see if you or your loved one qualifies to come to an inpatient rehab facility for rehabilitation.

1. See Dobson DaVanzo and Associates, “Assessment of Patient Outcomes of Rehabilitative Care Provided in Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRFs) and After Discharge” (July 2014).