Nash, Mains approved for curriculum, TRMS principal positions

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers school board on Monday, May 1, voted 5-1 to approve contracts for current Three Rivers Middle School principal Nikki Nash to become district curriculum director (filling the position of Judy Wordelman, who is retiring) and current district athletic director Andy Mains to become middle school principal.

“I fully support the contracts of Andy Mains and Nikki Nash,” Dan Ryan, chair of the district’s human resources committee, said in an email to board president Erin Nowak as Ryan was unable to be present at the meeting. “Both have proven themselves in their current positions, and I have no doubt their performance in their new roles will be at the same high level. They have had a profound impact on kids, and we are fortunate to have them in our school district.”

Each contract is for two years. Nash is to receive $86,700 and Mains $80,000.

Board member Anne Riopel dissented in the vote on each contract, stating that no administrator’s contract should be longer than a single year, and expressing concern about administrator salaries.

“While I truly believe in the abilities of both of tonight’s candidates, I do not support the salaries, the contract duration and still question the full-time need,” she said.

Elena Meadows is a former managing editor of the Three Rivers Commercial-News who still enjoys writing for the paper.

