Name released in fatal crash in Penn Twp.

PENN TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Kalamazoo man who died Monday after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Decatur Road near Shurte Street in Penn Township.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Russell Jett, Jr. was killed in a single vehicle accident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 13 at approximately 10:44 a.m. Jett, Jr., who worked for Tire Wholesalers of Kalamazoo, was headed to Cassopolis when the crash occurred.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash, and Jett, Jr. is believed to have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Penn Township Fire, Cass Central Fire, and LifeCare Ambulance worked with deputies at the scene.

