Name of child who died in farming accident released

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff‘s Department has completed the initial stages of an investigation related to the death of a six-year-old boy, who died on Wednesday, June 22 as a result of injuries sustained in a farming accident in Volinia Township.

With all of the family notifications completed, the names of the individuals involved can now be released.

According to authorities, Holden High, six-years-old, of Dowagiac was the boy that died as a result of the accident. Timothy Perry, 55, of Three Rivers was the operator of the equipment at the time of the accident.

Perry is a friend of the family who was helping them with some landscaping tasks when the accident occurred. Two of Mr. Perry’s children ages 16 and 15 were also in the bucket of the skid loader assisting with the work, when the loader rocked forward causing Holden to fall from the bucket at the time of the incident.