Muwendo Children’s Choir wowing audiences in St. Joseph County

CENTREVILLE — Those passing by the Community Tent Sunday afternoon at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair could hear and enjoy the sound of drums, music, and singing coming from a group of Ugandan children that have been touring St. Joseph County and parts of the United States for the last three months.

The Muwendo Children’s Choir have become something of a phenomenon in the local area, performing at various churches and festivals during their six-month Believe Tour to USA, which started June 9. The choir consists of children from 8 to 13 years old, who come from what tour coordinator Ross Gerber calls a “poverty-stricken” suburb outside Kampala, Uganda, the country’s capital