Musical comedy filmed in downtown Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — The historic Main Street of downtown Three Rivers served as a backdrop for an independent movie that filmed over the weekend.

On Friday and Sunday, segments of Main Street were closed for the filming of a musical comedy named Moondance. Producer Chase Crawford of Four-by-Three Productions said the best way to describe the movie is being a mix between La La Land and the Truman Show.

“The overall humor sense of it is that everyone knows about the movie, except one of the characters. It is pretty funny to watch,” Crawford said.

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.