Multi-talented performer Andy Gross to perform at Riviera Theatre

THREE RIVERS — How can one person go from having a professional racquetball career to becoming a successful entertainer with millions of YouTube views and countless performances around the country?

Just ask comedian, magician and ventriloquist Andy Gross, who will be performing at the Riviera Theatre in Three Rivers on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

Gross grew up in St. Louis, where when he was 9 years old, he saw the movie “Magic” starring Anthony Hopkins and Ann-Margaret, which got him hooked on the idea of being an entertainer.