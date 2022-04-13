Mullin, other local high school seniors honored with DAR Good Citizen awards

THREE RIVERS — Local high school seniors were honored at a ceremony Sunday, April 10 for their dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their high school and their community.

The Abiel Fellows and Amos Sturgis chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented their annual Good Citizen Awards at a ceremony held at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers. The award dates back to 1934, and high school seniors who wish to be nominated wrote an essay demonstrating their values of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, which are then judged by other DAR chapters in the state.

This year’s recipients were Ryley Mullin of Mendon High School, Isabella Kangas of Centreville High School, Lando Schwartz of Constantine High School, Rachel Eggleston of Howardsville Christian School and Chase Evans of Three Rivers High School. Of those winners, only Mullin and her family were in attendance for Sunday’s ceremony.

Mullin, who plans on attending Michigan Technological University in Houghton to study mechanical engineering, said in an interview following the ceremony she was honored to receive the award.

“It’s very special to me, because I realize I’m the only student out of our school building. It feels like my good work has been put to use and is being seen by other people, and it makes me feel good to know I’m having an impact on other people,” Mullin said.

Rebecca Shank, the representative for the Abiel Fellows chapter, said Mendon is “very blessed” to have Mullin as a student, and encouraged her to “go to the sky” with her pursuit of mechanical engineering.

In her essay submitted for the contest, Mullin wrote about her views on dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, writing about how those qualities can help support the nation.

“The qualities of a good citizen support our nation in multiple ways. They not only help individuals themselves, but they help the environment surrounding them as well,” Mullin wrote. “Each of these four qualities are different from each other, but all work together to help support our nation. It’s our responsibility to make this nation a better place, and we cannot do it without these four traits working together.

“Being a dependable individual allows you to gain the trust of others. This can allow you to be confident in managing numerous leadership roles,” Mullin continued. “Service is helping others without always benefitting yourself. This includes cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others. Service is a huge part of today’s society; not everybody wants to do work without getting something in return. ... Leadership is the act of overseeing a group, community or organization. Traits included in leadership are personality, self-control, and the assumption of responsibility. Leaders have the ability to make more leaders. A leader must not only be a leader to the group themselves, but also try to encourage others to step up and be a leader as well. … Patriotism is putting your love for our country to action by putting an unselfish interest in your family, school, community and nation. Patriotism is shown by volunteering your time to help others. Patriotism has some of the most impact out of these four traits, and even the slightest amount of work goes a long way.”

In her high school career, Mullin has been class treasurer, a member of the student Senate, a co-president of Mendon High School’s National Honor Society, the business administrator and lead designer for the yearbook, a member of the school’s quiz bowl team, has been on the school’s honor roll multiple times, participates in the school’s Project Unify, is a member of the Southwest 10 Leadership Conference, participates in volleyball and basketball, does basketball officiating on the side, and more. She also works part-time at Mullin’s Auto Service in Mendon and Mullin’s Business Service.

The ceremony also featured a message from St. Joseph County Prosecutor David Marvin, who stressed the importance of hard work and encouraged Mullin and other young people graduating high school to return home to help better their community post-college.

“When you look at the people around you and when you apply what is right and you work hard, it is not hard to be remarkable,” Marvin said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.