Much to be determined following court of appeals’ ruling on annexation case

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan Third District Court of Appeals Tuesday reversed a decision made by St. Joseph County District Court Judge Jeff Middleton in 2016, in which he ruled that a parcel of land in Lockport Township, where the City of Three Rivers wants to build a sports complex, was vacant. But according to representatives from either side of this case, there is plenty left to be determined following the court of appeals’ (COA) ruling.

“What the appellate court did yesterday was rule on our annexation by resolution, so they reversed Judge Middleton but we were annexing on two different fronts, so they ruled out annexation by resolution but we won at the State Boundary Commission (SBC), which is just an outright annexation. So the boundary commission’s decision holds,” Mayor Tom Lowry said.

On Wednesday, April 12, the SBC voted 3-2 in favor of recommending a petition for annexation of land in Lockport Township to the City of Three Rivers be approved, with the exception of modifying the boundaries to exclude “the rights of way” on both Main Street and Buckhorn Road.

That recommendation can be “affirmed or denied” by the Director of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Shelly Edgerton. Edgerton is expected to make a decision on the matter sometime in June.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.