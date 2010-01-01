MSUE health, nutrition educator retires

CENTREVILLE — Diana Fair recalls the phone call she received one Friday night: “We got the grant — you’re hired.”

Twenty-two years later, Fair — now Michigan State University Extension health and nutrition educator specializing in disease prevention — is retiring from St. Joseph County and was celebrated Thursday, Feb. 23 with a reception at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.

Fair initially came to MSU Extension as part of a three-year pilot program, “Building Strong Families.”

At that time St. Joseph County got the Even Start program — helping mothers who had dropped out of high school because they were pregnant to finish their high school diploma, offering childcare, parenting and nutrition education — and her role was to teach the parenting and nutrition segment.

In 1994, MSU Extension added a family nutrition program and she added that to her responsibilities.

Eventually, Three Rivers and Sturgis schools picked up the Even Start program, absorbing it into adult education.

A restructuring of MSU Extension in 2010 made disease prevention and management, especially diabetes education, the majority of her job.

“I loved working with the public,” she said. “Working with Extension I met new people every day … every day brings a new adventure.

“I worked with a lot of agencies in the county and made a lot of partnerships.”

She also — along with Mary Meadows, her colleague from the St. Joseph County Council for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect — helped start the Welcome Baby program. Bags containing information about county agencies helpful to parents of very young children, along with caps knitted by local ladies’ groups, were given to hospitals for distribution to new mothers.

Fair called her fellow workers “more of a family than a staff,” and said that retirement was a difficult decision.

After it is in effect on Tuesday, Feb. 28, however, she will enjoy her hobby of travel, and spend more time with her two grandsons in Lexington, Ky. and two grandsons outside of the Chicago area.

“I plan to be a more active grandma — go to school on grandparents’ day instead of see pictures,” she said.

Program aide and master gardener coordinator Linda Towles called it great working with Fair for 22-plus years and said it “won’t be the same without her.”

“She is an employee that will be sorely missed by MSU Extension staff,” 4-H program coordinator Eva Beeker said.

Elena Meadows can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or news@threeriversnews.com.