MSU students educate boaters on Clear Lake

THREE RIVERS — Michigan’s Clean Boats, Clean Waters program, specifically the Michigan State University extension team, hosted a mobile boat wash Saturday, July 1 at the Clear Lake DNR public access site off of Coon Hollow Road.

MSU senior Nick Young said the boat wash was successful for being on such a small lake like Clear Lake. Young and his partner MSU graduate Clarissa Crist washed 10 boats during their four-hour event.

During each wash, Young said he educates the boaters on how to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species by specifically pointing out spots where such species flock. Inspection spots include the boat’s live wells, bilge, motor, hull, dock lines, and anchor, as well as the trailer, rollers, axle and the vehicle towing the boat.

“It is a big issue. People are aware but they don’t know much about it. I love my waters and I want to keep them the way they are,” Young said.

The most common location for the growth of these “aquatic hitchhikers” is actually around the wheels of a trailer. Young said the Clean, Drain, and Dry method is the most effective process to avoid the buildup.

