MSP releases name of motorcyclist involved in crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a fatal multiple-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 131 and North River Road in Constantine Township.

MSP identified the victim as 28-year-old Spencer Minor. A native of White Pigeon, Minor was a tattoo artist at Hot Rodders Ink in Three Rivers for the last six years and was also the lead singer of Christian rock band Scarlet White.

“He was a man of faith, he was a man of class and character,” Tony Stenfill, a tattoo artist at Hot Rodders Ink, said. “Spencer was the kind of guy that, if you were down, he was the one to call to lift your spirits. Now that he’s gone, it’s really hard.”

Stenfill said Minor had many ambitions before he passed, including starting a t-shirt company where a percentage of all proceeds would be donated to veterans in the community, and was also looking to start a non-profit where local veterans could play darts, shoot pool, and get tattooed for free.

“Everything he did was for someone else,” Stenfill said. “I don’t remember the last thing he did that was just for himself.”

A multitude of condolence messages from the community were posted on Facebook. Mike Hogoboom, vice chair of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board, posted on the Downtown Three Rivers Facebook page remembering Minor, including how Minor helped out with an architectural rendering for the East Alley Project and how well he got to know Minor during a benefit concert in 2011.

Erica Whalen, a bassist with Scarlet White, posted on the band’s Facebook a memory from the band’s first national tour when they visited the Grand Canyon.

“We saw this amazing, breathtaking place that made us feel in awe of God,” Whalen posted. “What I would give to go back to this day. We will forever miss you, Spence...you changed so many lives and left such an impact that is clearly seen today.”

Local businesses, such as Hank’s Tavern on the River, Downtown Dog and Hot Rodders Ink, among others, will be holding events to raise money to help Minor’s family.

