MSP investigates White Pigeon break-in

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating a residential breaking and entering that occurred in the 21000 block of N. Shore Dr, in White Pigeon Township between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

Items taken during the break-in were tools, an electric miter saw, a spool containing approximately two thousand feet of electrical wire and other items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Jason Sylvester or D/Sgt. Todd Petersen with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.