MSP investigates stolen trailer in Sturgis

STURGIS — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating the theft of a trailer taken from a Sturgis parking lot.

Police say the trailer was taken between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 from Sturgis Overhead Door at the corner of US-12 and Broadus St. in Sturgis. The trailer is a flatbed with a tailgate, approx. 12 feet in length and black in color.

The suspect vehicle was a dark colored SUV, similar to something like a Chevy Tahoe. There were at least two suspects in the vehicle.