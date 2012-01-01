MSP hosts “Stuff a Blue Goose” toy/food drive

THREE RIVERS — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Marshall Post White Pigeon Detachment “stuffed a blue goose” (patrol car) full of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items outside of the Wal-Mart in Three Rivers on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The White Pigeon Detachment has hosted its “stuff a blue goose” toy/food drive for the last 10 years. Items collected from the State Police’s pop-up stands at the Wall-mart in Sturgis and Three Rivers will be donated to the local Salvation Army, and then distributed to St. Joseph County families in need this holiday season. Trooper Matt Berry said St. Joseph County Health and Human Services Department assist with identifying the families.

Sgt./Det. Todd Peterson helped in creating the toy/food drive in 2004, when the Marshall Post collected items to be donated to a family that lost their belongings in a fire.



