MSP executes late-night search warrants in Three Rivers

Michigan State Police executed twin search warrants which resulted in at least one arrest late Thursday evening in Three Rivers.

Details were scant Thursday, but MSP Lt. Det. Jim Lass told the Commercial-News the search warrants were executed around 7:45 p.m. at the 100 block of Constantine Street and the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue. While it isn't clear what the search warrant for the East Michigan Avenue property was for, Lass said the one on Constantine Street was gun-related.

No injuries were sustained and no shots were fired in the process of issuing the search warrants.

Lass added that the Southwest Enforcement Team and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team worked together on a case that culminated in the issuance of the search warrants. Along with SWET and KVET, assisting agencies included the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department, the Three Rivers Police Department, and the MSP SWAT team.

