MSHDA awards $1.4 million in Neighborhood Enhancement Grants 

LANSING — High impact, quick-turn projects are underway all over the state with support from Michigan State Housing Development Authority Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) grants. MSHDA recently awarded 37 NEP grants to local governments and nonprofit groups across Michigan to launch improvement projects directly tied to enhancing and stabilizing communities.

“These grants are awarded to local groups with innovative ideas that address specific needs in their neighborhoods,” said Gary Heidel, Acting Executive Director of MSHDA. “The projects selected for grants are highly visible, housing-oriented opportunities that will improve the quality of life for the people living in these communities.”