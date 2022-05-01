Movie series at Riviera revisits Great American Patriots chorus

THREE RIVERS — A new limited-run movie series at the Riviera Theatre is highlighting a 23-year-old local choral group, one that is hoping to re-form in the near future.

The first of eight movies showcasing archived concerts of the Great American Patriots choral group premiered on Dec. 29 at the Riviera Theatre, with a second one premiering sometime in February.

Each movie showcases one of the concerts done by the Great American Patriots, a volunteer choral group made up of local residents that was active between 1998 and 2005, performing at different venues around the city, and one performance at the Howe Military Academy. The concerts and chorus were directed and written by Jerry Wright and accompanied by Jeffrey Keefer, with the concerts filmed by Rodney Beam of Beam Electronics.

The chorus originally started as a 22-person all-male chorus in 1998 singing a number of patriotic songs as part of their program. Soon after, the chorus expanded to include women, growing their numbers to 85 by their next concert. Each concert the chorus did raised money for different charities, raising between $85,000 and $100,000 during its run for several military groups and non-profits, including charities assisting the families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“That was our goal, to be patriot singers and we focused on patriotic songs, and it expanded to Broadway shows and music from popular shows and American music. It was very American and patriotic,” Wright said. “The chorus is remarkable, they are all good singers. We didn't have professional singers, we had all local people mainly.”

Wright said the videos were digitally transferred from VHS to DVD with the help of KZoom Video out of Kalamazoo. He got the idea to do the film series after finding the old tapes while cleaning out his closet at home.

“When I started cleaning my closet, so to speak, I came across all of the information about the Great American Patriot Chorus and I had a VHS tape. I played it and then I found a couple more and I played those, and it brought back some fond memories,” Wright said. “It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing.”

He then coordinated with the Riviera Theatre to screen these digitized recordings, with all proceeds from the showings going to benefit the Three Rivers Promise scholarship program, keeping with the spirit of the original chorus raising money for local charities.

Following the digitization of those original VHS tapes, Wright said he now has DVDs of all eight shows the group performed throughout its history. DVDs are also available for purchase at the showings for $20 each, according to the show program, with $10 of each DVD purchased benefitting the Three Rivers Promise.

Currently, Wright said, he is in the process of trying to re-form the Great American Patriots, adding that the movie series is also acting as a sort of membership drive for the group. He said many of the original members of the chorus are older or have passed away, and he hopes to get younger people involved in the new iteration.

“We lost 25 percent of the chorus members, and the other remaining are elderly and they're still interested, but some of them aren't, like me, singing like they used to,” Wright said, adding that membership has “taken off” so far. “I wanted to try to revive the chorus and get some young people involved.”

Overall, Wright hopes people come out to see the movies, if not just for a bit of nostalgia, but for some good music and good times.

“Even though it's olden-time music, patriotic music are old favorites, and it's good music,” Wright said. “It's inspirational, and we have to keep that alive, especially among the young people.”

Remaining show dates for the Great American Chorus film series are Wednesday, Feb. 9; Wednesday, March 9; Wednesday, April 13; Wednesday, April 27; Wednesday, May 11; and Wednesday, May 25. All showings begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the showings of the Great American Chorus film series are $12 each and are available at the Riviera Theatre box office or by calling Wright at (269) 816-3163.

