Mounted Division lieutenant dies

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department reports the passing of Mounted Division Lt. Terry Shelhamer, who died as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Bristol, Ind. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A granddaughter (passenger) was also injured in the accident; however, she was treated and released. He was not on duty at the time of the accident.

Lt. Shelhamer joined the volunteer unit in May 1968 and had nearly 49 years of service with the department. He has held different positions within the unit and was the current Lieutenant.

He and his wife, Marcia, also a volunteer for the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Victim Services Unit, resided in Constantine.

“He was a true horseman and his influence on the Department and community will be missed,” Sheriff Brad Balk said.