Motorcyclist dies in crash

THREE RIVERS — A motorcyclist died as the result of a crash in Three Rivers Sunday night.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, around 9:08 p.m., officers from TRPD were called to the area of Hoffman Street and Wood Street for a single vehicle crash. When they arrived on scene, officers gave first aide to a rider of a motorcycle that crashed. The Three Rivers Fire Department transported the rider to Three Rivers Health, and were then airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. The rider was later pronounced dead at Bronson.

The rider is being identified as a 45-year-old Three Rivers resident who police say appeared to have been traveling eastbound on Hoffman Street, when the rider lost control and laid the motorcycle down. It then left the roadway striking a pole before coming to rest in a field. The name of the rider is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department assisted TRPD at the scene.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.