Motorcycle crash

A male motorcycle driver received significant injuries in a crash, when according to first responders, the motorcycle collided with the rear end of an SUV that was turning into Fisher Lake Inn in Park Township. A West Michigan Air Care helicopter responded to the scene and airlifted the victim to a Kalamazoo hospital. Intial reports indicate that a helmet was worn by the victim. Also responding to the scene Fabius-Park fire rescue, Three Rivers fire rescue and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.
Photo provided by Rick Cordes

