Mother, seven-year-old boy die, seven injured in White Pigeon house fire

WHITE PIGEON — A pregnant woman and boy are dead and seven others were hurt in a house fire in White Pigeon early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Several fire crews responded to calls of a house fire in the 100 block of W. Chicago Ave. near S. Washington St. at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4. A pregnant woman and a seven-year-old boy were killed in the fire, while seven others were taken to the hospital, two of which are reportedly in critical condition. Two additional people were able to escape from the home to safety. One dog was found dead in the basement of the home, while another was found alive.

Eleven people, including seven children, were living in the home at the time of the fire, according to authorities. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Commercial-News will have additional coverage as the day progresses.