Mother’s Day Rose Program

From May 11 to May 13 the St. Joseph County Area Marine Corps Detachment #1401 was busy collecting donations at the Sturgis and Three Rivers Wal-Mart, Kroger in Sturgis and Harding’s in Three Rivers. People were very generous in their help for the veteran programs and scholarship/kid programs.  This year the SJCAMC Detachment #1401 was able to donate to the following programs:  Walleye for Warriors, Homes for our troops, Meals at the American Legion Post 170 in Three Rivers for veterans from Battle Creek, and a scholarship program. Pictured are members Rodney and Julia Bolte.
