More information about fatal crash

MATTESON TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Coldwater Detachment are continuing the investigation into the felonious assault that occurred on Sunday, April 9. A 38-year-old male victim from Colon contacted 911 after dropping off personal property to a resident near the 1000 block of Wattles Road.

As the 38-year-old victim from Colon was leaving property in the yard, a 38-year-old male suspect from the residence fired several shotgun rounds in the front yard and aimed the shotgun at the 38-year-old victim from Colon as he drove away from the scene. There was no contact between the victim and the suspect prior to the weapon being fired.

As the 38-year-old victim from Colon was on the phone with 911, he observed the suspect pass him westbound on Wattles Road at a high rate of speed. The victim was not involved with the fatal crash.

