Moorepark Community Church responds to break-in by promoting grace

THREE RIVERS — On Wednesday, June 7, the Moorepark Community Church will host a “Drive-In” Food Drive from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The drive is being held in response to a break-in at the church that took place on the evening of May 27.

Kim Lammott, a member of the church, said burglars took the church’s laptops, video equipment, and the funds that the kids from the church community were raising for the Food Bank of Three Rivers.

“[The burglars] cut-open the jugs holding the kids’ pennies that they were raising in a competition for the Three Rivers Food Bank as a Christian Service Project for our Olympian Program,” she said.

The fundraiser was a year-end competition between the various age groups within the church called the “Gopher Buddies,” “Olympians,” and “Youth.”

“We were teaching the kids how to give back to the community,” Lammott said.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article