Money stolen from park pass box

Suspect drilled through, pried locks

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The box at Meyer Broadway Park used to collect money for vehicle passes was broken into sometime at night over the past weekend, St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation Director Jaymes MacDonald reports.
The box is heavy-duty, and the suspect drilled through an exterior lock and pried two interior locks, MacDonald said.
While he doesn’t have the exact amount that was stolen, he believes it is hundreds of dollars, as “we were really busy this weekend.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 467-9045.

