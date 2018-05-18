Home / Home

Moderate flooding of St. Joseph River expected

TRFD urges citizens to prepare for rising waters, stay off river
By Alek Frost Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS —Three Rivers Fire Chief Carl Holcomb is urging residents and business owners who have property near the St. Joseph River to prepare for rising waters, and asks that all citizens stay off the river, as moderate flooding is expected and “high water levels cause strong currents making the water unsafe.”
“At this time the (St. Joseph) River is considered to be in a minor flood stage at 7’ 6” in height. Moderate flooding is expected at a crest of approximately 8’7” by Friday May 18, 2018,” Holcomb said.
Continued moderate flooding is expected at this time and flooding may increase with further rain. Drivers should not attempt to drive or traverse through flooded streets and roadways.
Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.

