Mobile FARM Science Lab visits Centreville

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Elementary School students received an opportunity to expand their knowledge on agriculture and farming during the FARM (Food, Agriculture and Resources in Motion) Science Lab, presented by the Michigan Farm Bureau on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

A 40-foot mobile classroom spent two days at the elementary school. FARM Science lab educator Julie Stephenson said the goal of the classroom lessons is to teach children more about agriculture and where the food they consume is coming from.

“The intent has always been to showcase agriculture and help kids understand where the food and fiber that the kids eat comes from,” Stephenson said. “We want to show them that agriculture and farming is in their everyday life.”

Stephenson began the day teaching kindergartens the fundamentals of an apple, including where it comes from, the types of apples and names of the parts within the apple.

“We gave them the apple and exposed to them that there are alternative ways to make something. It was a unique lesson. We always try to get them to learn something that they don’t already know,” Stephenson said. “They know an apple is an apple but where an apple comes from and the parts of the apple they might not know. We teach them that food doesn’t come straight from the grocery story but the store is working as a distribution center for farmers.”

