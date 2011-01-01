MMGC tours Cranberry Lake Lavender Farm

MARCELLUS — Members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club (MMGC) toured the Cranberry Lake Lavender Farm in Marcellus on Tuesday, June 11.

Jane and David DeHart own the 30-acre farm. The farm has lavender and alfalfa/timothy organic hay, and is located adjacent to Cranberry Lake. Jane is vice-president of the United States Lavender Growers Association.

The farm held its first Lavender Festival on July 11. Over 400 people picked lavender bundles, enjoyed music, crafts, and lavender ice cream.

The couple began their lavender business in 2011 with 50 lavender plants.

“Lavender is a true joy. Our farm has grown, and today we have approximately 2,000 plants. There are 12 varieties, both English and French including Grosso, Phenomenal, Giant Hidcote, Super and many culinary varieties,” Jane said.

“It is the most versatile of all essential oils, commonly known for its relaxing effects on the body, and used to cleanse cuts, bruises and skin irritations. It was commonly used in the Civil War, and World Wars I and II when they ran out of antiseptic.”

Lavandula or lavender is a genus containing 39 flowering species and 400 varieties. The purple flower varies extensively with differences in color, size, fragrance, and foliage, and its culinary uses are on the rise.

Jane said she fell in love with lavender while traveling in the Mediterranean area. She described how to grow lavender.

“Lavender needs as much sun as possible. Don’t water it. It has to drain. Root rot is a problem. We sent our plants to MSU to test them so as not to pass on diseases,” she said. “If I could plant it in the middle of our road it would really thrive.”

French and English lavender are very different, according to Jane.

“French lavender has a stronger fragrance, and has more camphor. English is used for culinary purposes. It has shorter stems, and blooms in May,” she said. “We begin harvesting soon. Last year I hired three people to help harvest, and it took three days.”

