Home / Home

MMGC holds meeting

Members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club (MMGC) each painted a flower in a pot on canvas on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Riverside Park Pavilion in Constantine. Artist Deb Eiswald (shown in photo) owner of The Ice Forest Studios explained the techniques of doing a scene using oil paints and provided all materials. She was assisted by Deb Oliphant. A business meeting was also held. Hostesses Dorothy Hassinger and Joan Zieler provided refreshments. Guests were Beth Thomas and Madaline Peters. For more information on MMGC call (269)435-9573.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here