MMGC holds meeting

Members of Meek’s Mill Garden Club (MMGC) each painted a flower in a pot on canvas on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Riverside Park Pavilion in Constantine. Artist Deb Eiswald (shown in photo) owner of The Ice Forest Studios explained the techniques of doing a scene using oil paints and provided all materials. She was assisted by Deb Oliphant. A business meeting was also held. Hostesses Dorothy Hassinger and Joan Zieler provided refreshments. Guests were Beth Thomas and Madaline Peters. For more information on MMGC call (269)435-9573.