MLK March for solidarity in diversity

THREE RIVERS — The community gathered at the First Presbyterian Church to march and celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the Three Rivers Area Faith Community’s annual Solidarity in Diversity event on Monday, Jan. 15.

In the center lobby of the Three Rivers City Hall a shuttle full of citizens formed a circle, held hands and participated in a group prayer before marching in the snow through downtown Three Rivers and back to the church. Signs read peace, love, unity, and other celebratory quotes to honor the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr.

The group returned to a meal and Pastors Tony Bennett and Tim Raakman welcome us. The celebration continued with music from the New Jerusalem Choir and the Brandenburg Concert. “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” from Martin Luther King Jr. played, and Mayor Tom Lowry and Pastor of Grant Chapel AME Aurelia Jackson provided a speech.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.